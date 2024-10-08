Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple's first update to macOS 15, known as macOS 15.0.1, has resolved issues that were affecting third-party cybersecurity tools.

The update enhances compatibility with these tools, fixing networking issues and ensuring seamless integration.

Notably, the update has resolved problems with antivirus software like Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, which had been causing internet connectivity issues. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The update is now available for download

Apple resolves bugs in macOS Sequoia impacting cybersecurity tools

By Akash Pandey 10:46 am Oct 08, 202410:46 am

What's the story Apple has successfully fixed glitches in its latest computer operating system, macOS 15 or Sequoia. The first release of this version had broken the working of a number of cybersecurity products, including those from industry giants like CrowdStrike and Microsoft. However, just three weeks after its launch, Apple has pushed an update to fix these problems.

Improvement

Update enhances compatibility with 3rd-party security software

The first update to macOS 15, dubbed macOS 15.0.1, is specifically aimed at fixing the problems that had emerged with third-party cybersecurity tools. As per Apple's release notes for the update, it "improves compatibility with third-party security software." This way, users can continue using their favorite cybersecurity products without any disruptions or malfunctions due to OS incompatibilities.

Information

Security experts confirm resolution of networking issues

Patrick Wardle, a well-known Apple security expert and founder of macOS and iOS security startup DoubleYou, recently confirmed on X that the update comes with "a fix for the networking issues that plagued the initial macOS 15 release."

Anticipation

Industry awaited official support for cybersecurity products

After the first release of macOS 15, many cybersecurity experts complained about issues with some security tools. For example, CrowdStrike's Falcon and Microsoft Defender were among those impacted by an apparent bug in the new macOS firmware. CrowdStrike spokesperson Kevin Benacci said they were "waiting for a macOS Sequoia update" to officially support their cybersecurity products on Apple's OS.

Resolution

macOS update resolves issues with antivirus software

Ugur Koc, a developer and cloud engineer for Glueckkanja, confirmed that the new macOS update "resolves the issue with [Microsoft] Defender for Endpoint and other antivirus software, where the network filter was causing issues with internet connectivity." This further underscores Apple's commitment to ensuring seamless integration of third-party cybersecurity tools with its latest operating system.