Apple resolves bugs in macOS Sequoia impacting cybersecurity tools
Apple has successfully fixed glitches in its latest computer operating system, macOS 15 or Sequoia. The first release of this version had broken the working of a number of cybersecurity products, including those from industry giants like CrowdStrike and Microsoft. However, just three weeks after its launch, Apple has pushed an update to fix these problems.
Update enhances compatibility with 3rd-party security software
The first update to macOS 15, dubbed macOS 15.0.1, is specifically aimed at fixing the problems that had emerged with third-party cybersecurity tools. As per Apple's release notes for the update, it "improves compatibility with third-party security software." This way, users can continue using their favorite cybersecurity products without any disruptions or malfunctions due to OS incompatibilities.
Security experts confirm resolution of networking issues
Patrick Wardle, a well-known Apple security expert and founder of macOS and iOS security startup DoubleYou, recently confirmed on X that the update comes with "a fix for the networking issues that plagued the initial macOS 15 release."
Industry awaited official support for cybersecurity products
After the first release of macOS 15, many cybersecurity experts complained about issues with some security tools. For example, CrowdStrike's Falcon and Microsoft Defender were among those impacted by an apparent bug in the new macOS firmware. CrowdStrike spokesperson Kevin Benacci said they were "waiting for a macOS Sequoia update" to officially support their cybersecurity products on Apple's OS.
macOS update resolves issues with antivirus software
Ugur Koc, a developer and cloud engineer for Glueckkanja, confirmed that the new macOS update "resolves the issue with [Microsoft] Defender for Endpoint and other antivirus software, where the network filter was causing issues with internet connectivity." This further underscores Apple's commitment to ensuring seamless integration of third-party cybersecurity tools with its latest operating system.