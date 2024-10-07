Apple halts development of smart ring to focus on Watch
Apple has paused its smart ring project, a move that highlights the tech giant's focus on its flagship wearable - the Apple Watch. The company's decision is mainly due to fears that a smart ring could hurt the sales of its popular Watch, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Even though the company never officially confirmed the development of an Apple-branded smart ring, there have been several reports about it being in early stages.
Smart ring's features and market expectations
Reportedly, the smart ring project was focused on internal testing and prototype development. Apple patents for the smart ring indicated features like health and fitness-tracking sensors, as well as improved hand detection for the Apple Vision Pro, the company's first mixed reality headset. The smart ring was anticipated to be a screen-free alternative to the Apple Watch with a lower price tag, sparking interest among consumers seeking a more streamlined wearable option.
Apple's strategy and market position
Apple's decision to halt the smart ring project underscores its strategy of focusing on a single flagship product. This way, the company can keep improving and enhancing the features of the Apple Watch, keeping it at the forefront of health and fitness tech. Even though it faces stiff competition in a market filled with alternatives, Apple has managed to stay competitive through continuous innovation in its wearable tech products.
Apple Watch has improved a lot
In recent years, the Apple Watch has undergone significant improvements. These include the introduction of advanced health-monitoring capabilities such as ECG, monitoring of blood oxygen levels, and comprehensive fitness tracking.