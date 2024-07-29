In short Simplifying... In short Apple's new suite of AI features, Apple Intelligence, is set to launch in October with some features delayed until iOS 18.1.

By Mudit Dube 09:44 am Jul 29, 2024

What's the story Apple's much-awaited feature, Apple Intelligence, will not be ready for the public releases of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 in September. As reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the tech giant plans to introduce this much-awaited feature with iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 in October. The beta versions of these updates are expected to be available for developers as early as this week.

Upon its release in October, not all features of Apple Intelligence will be immediately available. Some features, such as the AI-powered Siri, are expected to be introduced later in the year. Gurman also reported that some of these updates could potentially be delayed until next year. This means users may have to wait longer for the full functionality of Apple Intelligence.

Once launched, Apple Intelligence will not be compatible with all devices that support iOS 18. According to Apple's announcement, the new feature requires a device equipped with an A17 Pro processor or M-series chip. This requirement excludes all recent iPhone models except for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. Consequently, users of other models will not have access to Apple Intelligence even after its release.

Apple Intelligence is a suite of AI features based on personal data and context provided by users. It includes new-generation Siri capable of taking hundreds of new actions across various apps, both native and third-party. The AI system can also suggest completing tasks based on your previous behavior or context. Using GenAI models, Apple Intelligence brings new features like AI summarization, smart replies, Genmoji, and image creation. Per Apple, much of the processing will be done locally using Apple's silicon.