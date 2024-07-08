In brief Simplifying... In brief Apple's iOS 18 introduces a feature to help reduce motion sickness while in a vehicle.

The "Vehicle Motion Cues" feature, found under Settings > Accessibility > Motion, uses animated dots to represent changes in vehicle motion.

Currently in beta testing, the full release is expected in September. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

iOS 18's Vehicle Motion Cues feature is currently under testing

Your iPhone can help you reduce motion sickness: Here's how

By Mudit Dube 12:08 pm Jul 08, 202412:08 pm

What's the story Apple's latest operating system, iOS 18, has introduced a new accessibility feature called Vehicle Motion Cues. This feature is designed to reduce motion sickness while using an iPhone or iPad in a moving vehicle. Apple explains that motion sickness often arises from a sensory conflict between what one sees and what one feels. The Vehicle Motion Cues feature aims to reconcile these conflicting sensory inputs.

Functionality

How vehicle motion cues works to minimize sensory conflict

The Vehicle Motion Cues feature works by displaying animated dots on the periphery of the screen, representing changes in vehicle motion. This visual cue is intended to reduce the sensory conflict experienced while in a moving vehicle. The feature utilizes sensors built into iPhones and iPads to detect when the user is in a vehicle. Users have the option to activate this feature either automatically or manually through the Control Center.

User guide

Activating vehicle motion cues in iOS 18: A step-by-step guide

To enable the Vehicle Motion Cues feature in iOS 18, users need to follow a series of steps. First, open the Settings app, then tap on "Accessibility," followed by "Motion," and finally toggle on "Show Vehicle Motion Cues." At present, iOS 18 is available for beta testing with developers. Apple plans to release a public beta later this month, with a full release scheduled for September.