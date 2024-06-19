In brief Simplifying... In brief Apple is shifting its focus from the high-end Vision Pro headset to a more affordable VR headset, codenamed N109.

The new headset aims to maintain the high-resolution screens of the Vision Pro but will be lighter and priced similarly to a high-end iPhone.

Despite this shift, Apple will continue to support the Vision Pro, with plans to release it internationally in June and introduce new features later this year. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

It will be shipped by the end of 2025

Apple shifts focus from Vision Pro to cheaper VR headset

By Akash Pandey 11:20 am Jun 19, 202411:20 am

What's the story Apple is shifting its focus from developing a new high-end headset like Vision Pro to creating a more affordable version, according to The Information. This decision comes in the wake of slowing sales for the Vision Pro, which was released earlier this year. Despite being a high-quality virtual reality (VR) headset, the Vision Pro has been criticized for its flaws, hefty weight, and a high price tag of $3,499 (around ₹2.9 lakh).

Project goals

New project aims for a lighter design

The new project, codenamed N109, aims to retain the high-resolution screens that make the Vision Pro stand out, while removing some features to make it "at least one-third lighter," as reported by The Information. Apple's goal is to price this cheaper headset in line with a high-end iPhone, targeting a price point between $1,500 and $2,500. However, balancing cost-cutting with feature retention has proven challenging for the tech giant.

Ongoing support

Apple continues support for Vision Pro despite challenges

Despite the challenges and shift in focus, Apple continues to support the Vision Pro headset. The company plans to release the headset internationally at the end of June, and introduce new facilities with visionOS 2 later this year. It remains unclear whether Apple will return to developing another high-end Vision device, or if it will concentrate on more affordable products in the long term. The cheaper headset is expected to be shipped by the end of 2025.