TDK's CeraCharge battery will have 100x more energy density than its existing tech

Apple supplier TDK achieves major advancement in solid-state battery technology

By Akash Pandey 06:19 pm Jun 19, 202406:19 pm

What's the story Japanese electronics corporation TDK, a major battery supplier to Apple, has reported a significant breakthrough in solid-state battery technology, according to Financial Times. The company claims that its next-generation rechargeable CeraCharge batteries will have an energy density of 1,000Wh/L, marking a hundredfold increase from its current models. This new material is expected to replace small coin batteries typically found in wearable technology, such as smartwatches and wireless earphones.

Battery technology

A superior but challenging alternative

Solid-state batteries are generally considered superior to standard lithium-ion ones, due to their higher energy densities and use of solid electrolytes, known to be less flammable than liquid ones. However, companies have struggled to bring them to mass production scale, particularly for larger applications, due to high manufacturing costs. Despite its potential impact on small devices, TDK acknowledges that this breakthrough is unlikely to be applicable to larger-scale projects like electric vehicles (EVs).

Information

TDK's new battery tech uses ceramic solution

TDK's technological advancement involves using a ceramic material with oxide-based solid electrolytes and lithium alloy anodes. However, the company admits that this ceramic material may be too fragile for anything larger than coin batteries, making it unsuitable for use even in smartphones, FT reports.