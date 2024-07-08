In brief Simplifying... In brief Apple's upcoming iOS 18.4 update is set to introduce Apple Intelligence, enhancing Siri's capabilities.

The new features, to be revealed in beta versions later this year, include Siri retrieving IDs from your photo library, filling online forms, and providing basic tech support.

The update also brings a fresh Siri interface with a pulsing rainbow around the screen bezel.

iOS 18.4 to bring Apple Intelligence, enhanced Siri in 2025

By Mudit Dube 10:47 am Jul 08, 202410:47 am

What's the story Apple is set to enhance Siri's capabilities with its advanced AI system, Apple Intelligence, in the spring of 2025. The tech giant plans to roll out this system through its iOS 18.4 update, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This announcement provides a more specific timeline than Apple's previous statement which only indicated a release next year.

Feature rollout

New features expected with Apple intelligence integration

Apple has a history of releasing new features incrementally across its operating systems. With the introduction of Apple Intelligence, Siri could potentially perform tasks such as retrieving your ID from thousands of your photos in the library or copying your driver's license number for online forms. The revamped assistant will also boast richer language understanding and awareness of your personal context. However, it remains unclear whether all AI-powered features will be ready simultaneously.

Beta insights

Beta versions to reveal upcoming iOS 18.4 features

The upcoming features of the iOS 18.4 update will become clearer as beta versions start incorporating them later this year. Users can expect features like ChatGPT integration, a revamped Siri interface, and enhanced product knowledge that allows Siri to provide basic tech support. The new interface replaces the old circle graphic with a pulsing rainbow around the screen bezel.