Apple's new feature will help you recover lost photos

09:27 am Jul 16, 2024

What's the story Apple's forthcoming major updates for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS will incorporate a new "Recovered" album in the Photos app. As reported by 9to5Mac, this feature is intended to assist users in locating photos and videos on their devices that may have been lost or damaged. When users update to the new versions, their device will scan for potential recoverable media, which will then be placed in this album.

The "Recovered" album is a separate feature from the existing "Recently Deleted" album in Apple's Photos app. The latter holds deleted photos for 30 days before they are permanently removed. It remains unclear whether photos or videos in the "Recovered" album will also be subject to auto-deletion after a certain period. This new feature will appear in the Utilities section of the app if recoverable media is detected during the device scan.

'Recovered' album addresses iOS 17.5 bug issue

The introduction of the "Recovered" album is a response to a bug in iOS 17.5 that caused some users to discover photos they thought they had deleted. Apple characterized this as a rare issue linked to photos that experienced database corruption. The new feature aims to aid users in finding these lost or damaged photos and videos on their devices, offering a solution to the previously reported problem.