Apple supplier Foxconn accused of discrimination against married Indian women
Foxconn, a key supplier for Apple, is facing allegations of systematically excluding married women from employment, at its primary iPhone assembly plant in India. The accusations came to light after two sisters, Parvathi and Janaki, were denied job interviews at the factory in March 2023 due to their marital status. This discriminatory practice is reportedly based on the belief that married women have more familial responsibilities than unmarried ones.
Foxconn's hiring measures under scrutiny
According to S. Paul, an ex-human resources executive at Foxconn India, the company's executives verbally communicate these discriminatory hiring rules to its Indian recruitment agencies. Paul stated that Foxconn typically avoids hiring married women due to "cultural issues" and societal pressures, including "many issues post-marriage," such as childbirth. This account is corroborated by 17 employees from multiple Foxconn hiring agencies and four current and former human resources executives at the company.
Exceptions to Foxconn's alleged discriminatory hiring practices
Despite the alleged discriminatory hiring practices, Foxconn does not strictly adhere to this rule. Three former Foxconn HR executives revealed that during periods of high production and labor shortages, the company relaxes its stance on hiring married women. In some cases, recruitment agencies even assist female candidates in hiding their marital status, to secure employment at the company.
Apple and Foxconn respond to allegations
In response to the allegations, both Apple and Foxconn acknowledged lapses in their hiring practices in 2022. However, they did not specifically address instances from 2023 and 2024 related to discrimination against married women. Despite Indian law not prohibiting discrimination based on marital status, both companies' policies forbid such practices. "When concerns about hiring practices were first raised in 2022 we immediately took action," Apple stated, adding that all of its suppliers in India, including Foxconn, hire married women.