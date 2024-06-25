In brief Simplifying... In brief Apple supplier Foxconn has been accused of avoiding hiring married Indian women due to "cultural issues" and societal pressures, a claim supported by several employees and HR executives.

However, during labor shortages, the company has been known to relax this rule.

Both Apple and Foxconn acknowledged hiring practice lapses in 2022, but did not address specific instances of discrimination against married women in 2023 and 2024. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Apple and Foxconn acknowledged lapses in their hiring practices in 2022

Apple supplier Foxconn accused of discrimination against married Indian women

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:41 pm Jun 25, 202404:41 pm

What's the story Foxconn, a key supplier for Apple, is facing allegations of systematically excluding married women from employment, at its primary iPhone assembly plant in India. The accusations came to light after two sisters, Parvathi and Janaki, were denied job interviews at the factory in March 2023 due to their marital status. This discriminatory practice is reportedly based on the belief that married women have more familial responsibilities than unmarried ones.

Rules

Foxconn's hiring measures under scrutiny

According to S. Paul, an ex-human resources executive at Foxconn India, the company's executives verbally communicate these discriminatory hiring rules to its Indian recruitment agencies. Paul stated that Foxconn typically avoids hiring married women due to "cultural issues" and societal pressures, including "many issues post-marriage," such as childbirth. This account is corroborated by 17 employees from multiple Foxconn hiring agencies and four current and former human resources executives at the company.

Exceptions

Exceptions to Foxconn's alleged discriminatory hiring practices

Despite the alleged discriminatory hiring practices, Foxconn does not strictly adhere to this rule. Three former Foxconn HR executives revealed that during periods of high production and labor shortages, the company relaxes its stance on hiring married women. In some cases, recruitment agencies even assist female candidates in hiding their marital status, to secure employment at the company.

Response

Apple and Foxconn respond to allegations

In response to the allegations, both Apple and Foxconn acknowledged lapses in their hiring practices in 2022. However, they did not specifically address instances from 2023 and 2024 related to discrimination against married women. Despite Indian law not prohibiting discrimination based on marital status, both companies' policies forbid such practices. "When concerns about hiring practices were first raised in 2022 we immediately took action," Apple stated, adding that all of its suppliers in India, including Foxconn, hire married women.