Sensex climbs to 78,053 points, Nifty settles above 23,720 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:49 pm Jun 25, 202403:49 pm

What's the story On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose by 0.92% to 78,053.52 points while the Nifty gained 0.78% to end at 23,721.3 points. The midcap stocks edged lower with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 47.8 points, or 0.31%, to finish at 15,659.85 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE, NIFTY BANK, and NIFTY PVT BANK, which rose 1.87%, 1.71%, and 1.67%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Shriram Finance, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank, adding 3.89%, 3.68%, and 2.98%, respectively. BPCL, Eicher Motors, and Power Grid Corporation emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 2.95%, 2.2%, and 1.67%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

Moving on to Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.44% to settle at 2,950 points. However, Hang Seng plunged to 18,072.9 points while Nikkei declined to 39,173.15. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 1.09% lower to 17,496.82 points.

INR goes up 0.06% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.06% to close at ₹83.43 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. On the other hand, gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note with the former settling at ₹71,798, and the latter at ₹89,066. The crude oil future prices declined by $0.38, or 0.47% to $81.39 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs ₹92.13 per liter, and petrol is priced at ₹104.19 per liter.