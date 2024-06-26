Only 3 side-by-side virtual windows were supported till now

Meta tests free-form screen placement virtually for Quest headsets

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:27 am Jun 26, 202411:27 am

What's the story Meta is currently experimenting with a new facility for its Quest headsets, allowing users to place windows freely within their virtual environment. This functionality mirrors Apple's Vision Pro and has been part of Meta Horizon OS, previously known as Meta Quest OS, for several years. However, until now it only supported three side-by-side virtual windows. The feature was found in version 67 of the Meta Quest Public Test Channel by data miner Luna.

Quest 3 edges closer to spatial computing

The update brings the Quest 3 headset closer to Apple's spatial computing when used in mixed reality mode, as shown in a demonstration video highlighted by RoadtoVR. However, it doesn't operate exactly like Apple's system. Users can move up to three windows from 2D applications around their space, and also keep another three docked. These windows will only remember their placement within a limited distance, and will return to default positions if orientation is switched or the view is reset.

New update introduces additional features for Quest headsets

The latest update also introduces the ability to switch between curved and flat windows. It includes a dimmer that lowers the brightness of virtual environments while using 2D apps. However, this dimmer feature does not yet work in passthrough mode. In contrast, Apple's Vision Pro allows users to move windows around any space and keep them locked in place, even while moving around or after removing the headset.

Quest 3's potential beyond gaming

Recent advertisements have underscored the productivity potential of the Quest 3 headset beyond its gaming capabilities. Despite not matching exactly with Vision Pro's capabilities, considering its significantly lower price point, it offers promising features for users. This means users can position a window next to real-world objects like a refrigerator or TV, and interact with them as if they were physical objects.