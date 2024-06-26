Google's new Pixel 9 line-up will include three models, include a first ever 'XL' variant

Google Pixel 9 series to be launched on August 13

What's the story Google has unexpectedly announced a hardware event for August 13, two months ahead of the usual schedule. The event, named "Made by Google," will feature Google's AI, Android software, and the new Pixel device range. The company teased the event with a post titled "AI... meet IX at Made by Google," suggesting the introduction of Pixel 9 line-up and other new hardware.

Event schedule

Event details and strategic timing of Google's announcement

The keynote is scheduled to start at 10:30pm IST at Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California. Unlike previous years when the event was held in October, this year it will be livestreamed on YouTube with an in-person event also taking place. The early announcement may align with Android 15's official release and precede Apple's next iPhone launch in September, potentially reducing pre-event leaks that have plagued past Pixel launches.

Product speculations

Rumored Pixel 9 variants and other anticipated updates

Rumors suggest that the Pixel 9 smartphone may come in three sizes: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and a Pixel 9 Pro XL. The XL model is expected to match the current Pixel 8 Pro's size, while the Pixel 9 Pro might be smaller to fit different hand sizes. Alongside these smartphones, updates for the third-generation Pixel Buds and the Pixel Watch are also anticipated, including a possible larger 45mm variant of the watch.