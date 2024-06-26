OpenAI now requires additional time to refine the feature before its release

OpenAI delays release of advanced voice mode for ChatGPT

By Mudit Dube 11:02 am Jun 26, 202411:02 am

What's the story OpenAI has announced a postponement in the launch of its advanced voice mode for the AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT. Initially showcased in May, this feature was expected to be available to paying users within weeks. However, OpenAI now requires additional time to refine the feature before its release, stating on its official Discord server that it is "improving the model's ability to detect and refuse certain content."

Deployment plan

OpenAI's iterative deployment strategy for advanced voice mode

OpenAI plans to adopt an iterative deployment strategy for the advanced voice mode. The alpha version will initially be released to a select group of ChatGPT Plus users for feedback collection and subsequent expansion based on the insights gained. Depending on internal safety and reliability checks, the feature might not be available for all ChatGPT Plus customers until fall.

Unaffected features

Delay in voice mode won't affect other feature rollouts

Despite the delay in the advanced voice mode, OpenAI confirmed that it will not impact the rollout of new video and screen sharing capabilities. These features, showcased separately during their spring press event, include solving math problems from a picture and explaining various settings menus on a device. They are designed for use across ChatGPT on smartphones as well as desktop clients.