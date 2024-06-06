Next Article

The new feature is now rolling out to users

Google Sheets unveils 'conditional notifications' feature: How does it work

By Akash Pandey 12:49 pm Jun 06, 202412:49 pm

What's the story Google Sheets has introduced a new feature named 'conditional notifications,' enabling users to create rules for receiving email alerts when specific spreadsheet cells are modified. This functionality is accessible in any document where the user possesses editing rights. The update allows them to set up rules in Sheets to be alerted when specific conditions, such as an updated column value or changes to a specific cell range, are met.

Competitive edge

Sheets closes the gap with Microsoft Excel

The introduction of 'conditional notifications' brings Google Sheets closer to the capabilities of Microsoft Excel, which has long-provided features like easily formatted tables and smooth scrolling. This new feature also aligns Google Sheets with project management tools such as Airtable. Interestingly, setting up these notifications in Google Sheets seems simpler compared to Excel, which may require some VBA coding and Power Automate for similar functionality.

User benefits

Take a look at its practical applications

Google has provided examples of how 'conditional notifications' could be utilized, such as getting an alert when someone alters the status or owner of a specific task in a project tracker, or when a number drops below a certain threshold in a forecast analysis. The notification email also contains information about who made the change. Users can also set up notifications for others by including their email address while setting the rules.

Release timeline

Rollout schedule for the new feature

The rollout of the 'conditional notifications' feature began on June 4 for some users, but it may take longer for others depending on their Workspace account type (Business, Enterprise, or Education). Free personal accounts are not included in this update. According to Google, its 15-day gradual rollout will reach users who are on the default release schedule starting June 18.