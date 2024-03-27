Next Article

Airtable unveils AI features to enhance productivity for paid users

By Pratyaksh Srivastava

What's the story Airtable, a renowned productivity platform, has recently launched Airtable AI. This innovative feature offers users the ability to generate AI summaries, categorize data, and translate content. This development follows in the footsteps of tech giants like Microsoft and Google, who have already integrated similar features into their productivity tools. A study conducted by Slack indicates that office workers primarily utilize generative AI for summarization and writing assistance.

Airtable AI: A revolutionary tool for streamlined workflow management

Airtable AI transforms the platform into a powerful tool that can generate content based on workspace data. It can gather information from various cards and tables, acting as a comprehensive workflow data repository. This positions Airtable closer to becoming a comprehensive service for tasks, ranging from team organization to delivering custom content to customers. The newly introduced features aim to enhance productivity and efficiency in the workplace.

Key features of Airtable AI: Summarization, categorization, and translation

Airtable's new AI-powered feature enables customers to swiftly comprehend workspace information and share insights with their team. It can automatically categorize and tag information, directing any action item to the appropriate team. Users can generate emails or social posts with just one click using Airtable AI. Additionally, it can translate data into various languages while preserving the original content's tone. However, the company has not disclosed which specific languages are supported.

Pricing and availability details of Airtable AI

According to Airtable, this advanced AI feature is a "paid, opt-in feature that is only enabled if purchased and turned on." The company is offering a free trial of 500 AI credits, which is enough for 500 formulas or matching records, 10 blog posts, or 50 translations. After the trial period ends, customers will be charged an additional $6 per seat per month if paid annually. Administrators have the option to activate this functionality for specific workspaces or all users.

Beta testing of Airtable AI and future plans

Airtable conducted beta testing of its AI features with over 1,200 organizations, including AWS. AWS also supplied the AI models used in building its product through its model repository, Amazon Bedrock. Customers can access Airtable AI features through different AI models, using Airtable's collaboration with Amazon Bedrock. Currently, users can choose from OpenAI's GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 or Anthropic's Claude model, with the company promising more model options in the future.