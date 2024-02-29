Next Article

The codes usually stay valid for 12-18 hours

Free Fire MAX codes for February 29: How to redeem

By Pradnesh Naik 09:35 am Feb 29, 202409:35 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has released redemption codes for today. Using these codes, players can unlock a range of rewards, including in-game weapons, character outfits, reward crates, costume bundles, etc. These bonuses are designed to aid players in overcoming challenging game levels. It's worth mentioning that the codes usually stay valid for 12-18 hours. Hence, you must act swiftly to ensure timely redemption.

Here are the codes for today

F48UYH6NYM9KGLO, FJ7K89KJHDG5GGY, FYHTYJU7R67U5FS, FBEJ456IUYHGNMC FK247DRET5HR569, FHR5EG5E4GFFD4T, FRFVBANZJK3E457, FFHYTGJY7KJRY79 FFTYUH8I853UJLB, FOYHNJFT67UYT66, FFYHNJFY7UJ65TE, FG456LYOH98YGDR FF6UYT67U5Y7UT6, FFUYEK4I7YHDN87, FA6YTQF4RKTLO98, FUYHF2NDGYH9758 FUYTHFDSIA87263, FDRFEDRHYFFGGUS, FY6TEF4B5KI6876, F4ER87UYGHXJSDE

How to unlock in-game rewards?

To make use of Garena Free Fire MAX codes, visit the official rewards redemption page and log in with your credentials. Input the redeem code in the specified field and press the "Confirm" button. If the code is valid, the corresponding reward will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Do note that some codes may not work due to server restrictions.