Currently, Microsoft has integrated Copilot in its capable '365' platform and Edge browser

Microsoft to boost Teams platform with advanced AI capabilities soon

By Pradnesh Naik 12:55 pm Mar 27, 2024

What's the story Microsoft is set to supercharge its Teams platform with the integration of its AI-powered tool, Copilot. The tech giant aims to expand Copilot's functionality within Teams in the coming months, focusing on enhancing the meeting chat and chat compose box. This integration will empower users to extract insights and information from meeting chats and transcripts, offering a more comprehensive and inclusive perspective of their discussions.

Copilot integration

Copilot to facilitate message composition and meeting insights

Beyond improving meeting chats, Copilot will also lend a hand in message composition. The AI tool can now help users revise a drafted message based on a custom prompt, such as incorporating a call to action or even a humorous touch. Soon, Copilot will be able to generate new messages by gleaning context from Teams chat, providing users with a starting point for their messages.

Recap function

Intelligent call recap feature coming to Teams

Microsoft is gearing up to launch an intelligent call recap feature for Teams. This feature will automatically create notes and action items within the Calls app, which will be available for both Teams Premium and Copilot users next quarter. The goal of this innovation is to enhance call summaries and follow-up actions, eliminating the need for manual note-taking during calls.

Optimization

Microsoft to upgrade hybrid meetings with IntelliFrame

The tech giant is introducing features designed to optimize hybrid meetings. Powered by CloudAI, IntelliFrame generates an individual video feed for each participant in a Teams Rooms meeting. This feature will be enabled by default on 'Teams Rooms' devices. Moreover, the company plans to roll out an automatic camera switching option for IntelliFrame that uses 'AI to present the best view of each person in a meeting room.'

Innovative technology

Speaker recognition technology preview coming to Teams Rooms

The software mogul plans to boost transcript accuracy and Copilot insights with speaker recognition technology. This feature, aimed at enhancing the quality of transcripts and AI insights, will be available as a preview in Teams Rooms starting in April. The introduction of speaker recognition technology underscores the brand's ongoing commitment to improving the user experience within its Teams platform.

New partnerships

Microsoft forges new partnerships for Teams Phone Mobile

Microsoft has announced new partnerships with AT&T, Odido, Virgin Media O2, and Vodafone UK for its Teams Phone Mobile feature. This facility enables users to use a single number for Teams and their mobile devices. The partners are slated to start offering the Teams Phone Mobile service later this year, further broadening the scope and functionality of Microsoft's Teams platform.