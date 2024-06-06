Next Article

Google aims to make Chromebooks more appealing to businesses

Google acquires Cameyo to bring Windows apps to ChromeOS

By Akash Pandey 11:13 am Jun 06, 202411:13 am

What's the story Google has purchased Cameyo, a company recognized for creating virtualization tools that allow Windows apps to operate on ChromeOS devices. The financial specifics of the acquisition remain undisclosed. According to a blog post by Cameyo CEO Andrew Miller and Google product lead Naveen Viswanatha, this merger will significantly enhance ChromeOS, Google's lightweight Linux-based operating system, by providing users easier access to Windows apps without the need for complicated installations or updates.

Tech integration

Technology to modernize IT infrastructure

Miller and Viswanatha elaborated on the merger's potential benefits, stating, "By combining the power of ChromeOS with Cameyo's innovative virtual application delivery technology, we are empowering businesses to modernize their IT infrastructure while preserving their investments in existing software." Cameyo was established by Miller and CTO Eyal Dotan in January 2018 with an aim to create a platform that could virtualize Windows apps for non-Windows machines and web browsers.

Functionality

How Cameyo's virtualization tech operates?

Cameyo's technology operates by virtualizing an application and then delivering it from a public cloud like Amazon Web Services (AWS), a private cloud, on-premises data center, or hybrid cloud environment. Interestingly, Google had previously partnered with Cameyo to introduce features like Windows app local file system integration and the ability to deliver virtual Windows apps as progressive web apps hosted in data centers that run in browsers.

Market strategy

Google's strategy to promote ChromeOS in business and education

As pointed out by Tom Warren of The Verge, Google has been making efforts to promote ChromeOS in the business and education sectors following a tepid response from consumers. The integration of Cameyo's technology offers organizations considering a shift from Windows or those wanting to work with both Windows and ChromeOS a potentially more appealing option. This is especially pertinent as an increasing number of apps are transitioning to the cloud and web-based technologies.