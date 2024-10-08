Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple's latest updates, iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, now support wired Xbox controllers, enhancing the gaming experience with low-latency and reliability.

Users can connect their controllers via a Lightning to USB Camera Adapter for older iOS devices, or a USB-C to USB-C cable for newer ones.

Despite a minor glitch with the "Identify" feature on macOS, the controllers work seamlessly in games and apps, aligning with the rise of cross-platform gaming and game streaming services.

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:34 pm Oct 08, 2024

What's the story Apple has brought some major improvements for gamers in its latest OS updates - iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. The updates now come with official support for wired Xbox controllers. The move marks a major expansion in gaming accessory compatibility across Apple's ecosystem. Until now, only wireless Xbox and PlayStation controllers were supported over Bluetooth on Apple devices.

Technical integration

Apple's new OS updates support Xbox's custom USB protocol

The addition of wired Xbox controller support into Apple's OS was highlighted by Nat Brown, an Apple engineer and key contributor to the original Xbox. Brown explained that Xbox uses a unique USB protocol for its wired controllers. With these new updates, Apple now directly supports this protocol, enabling native wired connections for Xbox controllers on its devices.

Connection process

How to connect wired Xbox controllers to Apple devices?

For iOS devices with a Lightning port (older iPhones/iPads), users will require a Lightning to USB Camera Adapter to connect the wired Xbox controller. This is similar to how wired PlayStation controllers are set up on these devices. For Apple gadgets with USB-C ports, you can simply utilize a USB-C to USB-C cable to make the connection.

User interface

User experience with wired controllers

When you connect a wired Xbox controller to an iOS 18 or iPadOS 18 device, it won't be visible in the Bluetooth settings as the connection is through USB. On macOS 15 Sequoia, an accessory permissions dialog will pop up asking the user if they want to connect the Microsoft Controller to their Mac. The controller shall appear as "Controller" in the Game Controller settings pane, with an Xbox logo beside it.

Gaming enhancement

Wired Xbox controller support enhances gaming experience

Despite a minor issue with the "Identify" feature not working on macOS, the wired Xbox controller works as expected in games and apps supporting game controllers. This new feature is a plus for gamers who prefer the reliability and low-latency of a wired connection, or own wired-only Xbox controllers. This falls in line with the growing trend of cross-platform gaming, and the rising popularity of game streaming services where controller support is crucial for an optimal experience.