Foxconn and NVIDIA are teaming up to build the world's largest superchip factory, a significant move for Foxconn in the AI industry.

The location is yet to be decided, but the facility will boost production of NVIDIA's highly sought-after Blackwell platform.

This partnership underscores the growing demand for advanced AI technology and the need for increased production capabilities.

High demand for NVIDIA's Blackwell platform drives expansion

Foxconn, NVIDIA join forces to build world's largest superchip factory

By Akash Pandey 12:26 pm Oct 08, 202412:26 pm

What's the story Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, is teaming up with NVIDIA to build the largest GB200 chip production facility in the world. The move comes as a response to the skyrocketing demand for NVIDIA's Blackwell GPU platform. The partnership was announced by Benjamin Ting, Foxconn's Senior Vice President for the Cloud Enterprise Solutions Business Group, at the company's annual tech day in Taipei.

Strategic move

Foxconn capitalizes on AI boom with new facility

The construction of the new chip manufacturing facility marks a major step for Foxconn as it continues to ride the artificial intelligence (AI) wave. The company is already a key player in server production. Ting stressed the importance of this partnership with NVIDIA, saying "We're building the largest GB200 production facility on the planet." "I don't think I can say where now," he added, noting that the location of the production facility is still undecided.

Market response

Ting also emphasized the high market demand for NVIDIA's Blackwell platform, calling it "awfully huge," and everyone is asking for it. This further highlights the need for ramping up production capabilities, something which the new facility will address. The announcement was made in the presence of Deepu Talla, NVIDIA's Vice President for AI and Robotics.