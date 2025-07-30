There are 16,912 JAKs across India as of now, the minister said

Jan Aushadi outlets saved ₹38,000cr for citizens: Centre

The central government has revealed that Jan Aushadi Kendras (JAKs) have saved citizens approximately ₹38,000 crore over the past 11 years. In a written response to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel said that by June 30, 2023, there were 16,912 JAKs across India. The scheme has been instrumental in reducing households' out-of-pocket health expenditure from 62.6% in 2014-15 to 39.4% by 2021-22.