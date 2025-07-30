Jan Aushadi outlets saved ₹38,000cr for citizens: Centre
What's the story
The central government has revealed that Jan Aushadi Kendras (JAKs) have saved citizens approximately ₹38,000 crore over the past 11 years. In a written response to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel said that by June 30, 2023, there were 16,912 JAKs across India. The scheme has been instrumental in reducing households' out-of-pocket health expenditure from 62.6% in 2014-15 to 39.4% by 2021-22.
Future expansion
Government aims to have 25,000 JAKs by March 2027
Patel said the government has set a target to open 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras by March 2027. A total of 2,110 medicines and 315 surgical and medical consumables and devices are under the scheme product basket, covering all major therapeutic groups, such as cardiovascular, anti-cancer, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, anti-allergic and gastrointestinal medicines and nutraceuticals.
Economic impact
Projected sales under the scheme
The scheme's product basket also includes a total of 61 surgical equipment. Furthermore, almost all generic medicines included in the National List of Essential Medicines, except lab reagents and vaccines, are included in the scheme product basket. The minister said that medicines worth ₹1,470 crore and ₹2,022.47 crore were sold during 2023-24 and 2024-25, respectively, under this scheme.