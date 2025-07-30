Why New Zealand, Pakistan cricket teams could miss LA28 Olympics

Cricket's return to the Olympics after over a century is marred by controversy, as New Zealand and Pakistan could miss out on the 2028 Los Angeles Games, according to a report by The Guardian. The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently announced a regional qualification system for the tournament. The decision was made at ICC's Annual General Meeting in Singapore earlier this month.

Qualification criteria ICC's new qualification system The ICC's new qualification system is in line with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) standards, ensuring representation from all five continents - Asia, Oceania, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. This means that India (Asia), South Africa (Africa), Australia (Oceania), and Great Britain (Europe) are likely to qualify for the men's tournament owing to their incumbent T20I rankings. The USA would qualify automatically as hosts.

Ranking implications Pakistan, New Zealand's concerns New Zealand, currently ranked fourth in the ICC T20I rankings, is behind Australia (second), Oceania's top-ranked team. If qualifications were based on current rankings, teams like Pakistan (8th) are also falling behind India (1st) for the Asian slot. Both nations have expressed their discontent with this proposed qualification system that remains to be ratified by the ICC.

Do you know? Pakistan in downward spiral As per ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan have won only five of their 11 T20Is in 2025. New Zealand defeated them 4-1 at home in March, before they routed Bangladesh 3-0 at home. In the reverse series, Pakistan lost 1-2 to Bangladesh.