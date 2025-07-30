LOADING...
Why New Zealand, Pakistan cricket teams could miss LA28 Olympics
ICC's decision has drawn criticism from both nations

By Parth Dhall
Jul 30, 2025
06:23 pm
Cricket's return to the Olympics after over a century is marred by controversy, as New Zealand and Pakistan could miss out on the 2028 Los Angeles Games, according to a report by The Guardian. The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently announced a regional qualification system for the tournament. The decision was made at ICC's Annual General Meeting in Singapore earlier this month.

ICC's new qualification system

The ICC's new qualification system is in line with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) standards, ensuring representation from all five continents - Asia, Oceania, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. This means that India (Asia), South Africa (Africa), Australia (Oceania), and Great Britain (Europe) are likely to qualify for the men's tournament owing to their incumbent T20I rankings. The USA would qualify automatically as hosts.

Pakistan, New Zealand's concerns

New Zealand, currently ranked fourth in the ICC T20I rankings, is behind Australia (second), Oceania's top-ranked team. If qualifications were based on current rankings, teams like Pakistan (8th) are also falling behind India (1st) for the Asian slot. Both nations have expressed their discontent with this proposed qualification system that remains to be ratified by the ICC.

Pakistan in downward spiral

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan have won only five of their 11 T20Is in 2025. New Zealand defeated them 4-1 at home in March, before they routed Bangladesh 3-0 at home. In the reverse series, Pakistan lost 1-2 to Bangladesh.

Cricket at LA28 Games

Earlier this month, it was announced that the cricket tournament at LA28 Games will kick off on July 12, with the medal matches slated for July 20 and 29. Notably, separate T20 tournaments for men and women are scheduled. Cricket is among the new sports that have been added to the LA28 Olympic roster. The sport has appeared in the Olympic Games only once before, in 1900. It will return after a 128-year hiatus, in the T20 format.