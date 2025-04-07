Bangladesh cricketer Nasir Hossain returns after two-year ban: Details here
What's the story
Bangladesh's Nasir Hossain has returned to competitive cricket after a two-year suspension.
The 33-year-old was banned for breaching the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code, in September 2023.
After completing all aspects of the ban, including a mandatory Anti-Corruption Education session, he is eligible to restart his cricketing career on April 7, 2025.
Notably, Hossain has played Bangladesh in 115 matches across formats.
Comeback
Hossain's return marks a significant milestone
Confirming Hossain's eligibility to return to official cricket, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) issued an official statement.
The board said, "As per the terms of the sanction, Nasir Hossain has now fulfilled all requirements."
Notably, Hossain played in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) for Rupganj Tigers against Gazi Group Cricketers at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on April 7, 2025.
Information
Hossain had breached ECB's Anti-Corruption Code
As per the ICC, Hossain was banned from all forms for two years, with six months of that suspended, in September 2023. He had accepted three charges of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Code during the 2020-21 Abu Dhabi T10 League.
Career overview
Hossain represented Bangladesh in all three formats
As mentioned, Hossain represented Bangladesh in 115 games across formats between 2011 and 2018.
The star all-rounder featured in 19 Tests, 65 ODIs, and 31 T20Is in this period. He has over 6,000 runs in both First-Class and List A cricket.
Hossain has 17 centuries across both formats.
His return to competitive cricket after a two-year break is a major milestone in his career.