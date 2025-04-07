What's the story

Bangladesh's Nasir Hossain has returned to competitive cricket after a two-year suspension.

The 33-year-old was banned for breaching the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code, in September 2023.

After completing all aspects of the ban, including a mandatory Anti-Corruption Education session, he is eligible to restart his cricketing career on April 7, 2025.

Notably, Hossain has played Bangladesh in 115 matches across formats.