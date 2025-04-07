What's the story

Former Indian cricketer, Ambati Rayudu, has pinpointed a major flaw in Sunrisers Hyderabad's performance in the 2025 Indian Premier League season.

After SRH's fourth consecutive defeat of the season, against Gujarat Titans, Rayudu stated that the team's bowling is more of a concern than their batting.

This comes as SRH continue to struggle in the ongoing tournament.