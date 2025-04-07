Ashwin's YouTube channel stops covering CSK games: Here's why
What's the story
Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel has opted to refrain from covering Chennai Super Kings (CSK) matches for the remaining Indian Premier League 2025 season.
The decision comes after a massive social media backlash, as some CSK players were criticized by guests on the channel.
The row started when Prasanna Agoram, who earlier served South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru as a data analyst, questioned CSK's decision to include Afghanistan wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad in their line-up.
Criticism details
Agoram's criticism sparks controversy
Agoram, a regular on Ashwin's channel, opined that CSK should have picked another batter instead of going for a third spinner.
This criticism came to light after CSK lost their third consecutive match in IPL 2025. The team is placed ninth on the points table with only two points from four matches.
Ahmad, the center of this controversy, is the current Purple Cap holder with 10 wickets from four bowling innings.
Official statement
Ashwin's channel releases statement on CSK coverage
In light of the backlash, Ashwin's channel administrator released a statement.
"Given the nature of the discussions on this forum over the last week, we want to be mindful of how things can be interpreted and have chosen to step away from covering CSK games, both previews and reviews, for the rest of this season," read the note.
It further clarified that "the views expressed by our guests do not reflect Ashwin's personal opinions."
Coach's response
CSK coach responds to Ashwin's channel controversy
CSK coach Stephen Fleming, highlighting the debate around Ashwin's YouTube channel, said, "I have no idea. I didn't even know he [Ashwin] had a channel, so I don't follow that stuff. That's irrelevant."
The comment came after CSK's match against Delhi Capitals (DC) where they faced criticism for their performance and team selection.
CSK added Devon Conway and Mukesh Choudhary in place of Jamie Overton and Rahul Tripathi respectively.