Ricky Ponting weighs in on MS Dhoni's future in IPL
What's the story
Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting has weighed in on MS Dhoni's future in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The debate comes on the back of a storm of criticism over Dhoni's performance, batting position, and Chennai Super Kings's erratic start to the season.
Ponting, who is serving as the head coach of Punjab Kings, strongly backs CSK's plans and thinks Dhoni remains a force to reckon with in the IPL.
Support for CSK
Dhoni, the wicket-keeper, continues to impress
Ponting praised Dhoni's wicket-keeping skills. "Well his keeping is not getting any worse...he's not missing many standing up to the stumps against the spinners," he told The Indian Express.
He also lauded CSK as one of the most successful franchises in IPL history.
Ponting admitted that the Impact Player rule allows Dhoni to bat after other batters.
He added that Dhoni has played a "slightly diminished role" in recent years but is still dangerous in IPL.
Future uncertain
Future in IPL depends on this season
When asked about Dhoni's possible retirement, Ponting clarified that his impact with the bat could decide this.
"If he can have a real impact with the bat, I think he will keep playing. If his batting output drops, he might start thinking about it," Ponting said.
This sentiment matches growing speculation over Dhoni's IPL retirement due to his fading powers as a finisher and CSK's sluggish start to their 2025 campaign.
Player's statement
Dhoni's response to retirement speculation
Addressing the growing speculation of his retirement, Dhoni recently clarified in a podcast with Raj Shamani that he isn't ready to take a call on extending his IPL career just yet.
"I am still playing the IPL and one year at a time... I have 10 months to decide whether I want to play one more year and it's not me deciding; it's my body," he said.
Dhoni reiterated his commitment to keep playing while keeping his body in mind.
Performance
Forgettable start for Dhoni
Dhoni has had a forgettable season with the bat so far. His strike-rate reads 138.18, quite low from his standards.
In a shocking move, Dhoni batted at number nine against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a decision that left many scratching their heads. This was especially surprising as CSK lost regular wickets (80/6).
He promoted himself against Delhi Capitals but to no avail.
Addressing the issues, CSK coach Stephen Fleming recently clarified that Dhoni "can't bat 10 overs running full stick."