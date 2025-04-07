What's the story

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting has weighed in on MS Dhoni's future in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The debate comes on the back of a storm of criticism over Dhoni's performance, batting position, and Chennai Super Kings's erratic start to the season.

Ponting, who is serving as the head coach of Punjab Kings, strongly backs CSK's plans and thinks Dhoni remains a force to reckon with in the IPL.