Ponting hails Steve Smith as 'best player' of current generation
What's the story
Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting has hailed Steve Smith as the greatest player of his generation.
Ponting's statement comes after Smith's incredible feat of scoring 10,000 Test runs during series opener in Sri Lanka. The latter reached the feat on Day 1 in Galle.
The milestone puts him in the same league as Australian cricket legends like Ponting himself, Allan Border, and Steve Waugh.
Milestone moment
Smith's achievement celebrated in Galle
Smith's achievement was greeted with applause from the Australian fans at the venue in Galle.
He celebrated this career-defining moment by raising his bat to all sections of the ground.
Smith finished with a phenomenal century before stumps on Day 1.
Ponting feels Smith's phenomenal numbers put him among the best player of his generation, even when compared to other greats like Virat Kohli, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson.
Peer comparison
Ponting compares Smith with other cricketing greats
Ponting said, "Is he the best player of his generation? It's hard to argue against it. Joe Root is the other one now, and [Kane] Williamson's record is outstanding as well."
He added Root has improved a lot in the last few years.
Notably, Smith completed 10,000 Test runs in 205 innings, becoming the fifth-fastest to do so after Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, and Ponting himself.
Career evolution
Journey from leg-spinner to top batter
Smith's cricketing journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.
He began as a leg-spinner, batting at number eight on his Test debut against Pakistan at Lord's in 2010.
Despite a modest start with just 13 runs and three wickets in that match, he has since scored 35 centuries in his next 114 Test appearances.
This puts him sixth on the all-time list for most centuries scored in Test history.
Global success
Smith's surpasses 10,000 Test runs, hammers 35th fifty
Playing his 115th match (205 innings), Smith surpassed 10,000 Test runs.
He became the 4th Australian batter with 10,000-plus runs in Tests.
Thereafter, he slammed his 35th Test ton.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Smith owns 5,015 runs at home at an incredible average of 59.70.
He owns over 4,600 runs in away Tests (home of opposition) at an average of 53-plus.
In five matches at neutral venues, Smith has clobbered 429 runs at 42.90.
Feats
Smith attains these feats with ton on Day 1
Smith reached his ton off 179 balls against Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the Galle Test.
The star batter steered clear of Younis Khan, Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara and Mahela Jayawardene in terms of Test tons (34 each).
Smith has smashed his third Test century against the Lankans (50s: 1).
He hit his 12th century in the ICC World Test Championship, now the second-most by a batter.
He slammed his 16th century in away Tests (50s: 19).