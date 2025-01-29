Steve Smith completes 10,000 runs in Test cricket: Key stats
What's the story
Australian cricket team's star batter, Steve Smith, has attained a massive milestone in his Test career.
The senior player has completed 10,000 runs in Test cricket. Smith got to the milestone with his first run on Day 1 of the opening Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium, Galle.
Smith came to this contest with 9,999 runs at 55.86. Here's more.
Runs
Breaking down Smith's stats in Tests
Playing his 115th match (205 innings), Smith has gone past 10,000 Test runs. In addition to 34 tons, he has 41 fifties.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Smith owns 5,015 runs at home, averaging 59.70.
He owns over 4,550 runs in away Tests (home of opposition) at 53-plus.
In 5 neutral venue matches, Smith has clobbered 429 runs at 42.90.
Do you know?
4th Australian batter with 10,000-plus runs
Smith is now the 4th Australian batter with 10,000-plus runs in Tests. He joins the likes of Ricky Ponting (13,378), Allan Border (11,174), and Steve Waugh (10,927). Overall, Smith is the 15th batter in Tests to unlock the milestone.
Feat
2nd-fastest Australian to 10,000 Test runs (innings)
Smith has become the 2nd-fastest to 10,000 runs in Test cricket among Aussie batters in terms of innings. Ponting achieved the milestone in his 196th inning. Smith has got to the feat in his 205th inning.