Jasprit Bumrah rates T20 World Cup victory over ICC award
What's the story
Indian cricket star Jasprit Bumrah recently shared that India's victory in the ICC T20 World Cup means more to him than being recently named the ICC Cricketer Of The Year.
Notably, the Indian pacer was instrumental in India's win against South Africa in the tournament's final match.
However, despite the personal achievement, Bumrah said he is more focused on team wins than individual awards.
Words
'I will always pick us winning the T20 WC first'
Bumrah's phenomenal performance in the ICC T20 World Cup was key to India's success.
He recorded 15 wickets in eight matches at a phenomenal average of 8.26 and an economy of just 4.17.
"So winning the T20 World Cup was really special, and the memories that we made after that are going to be close to me forever," said Bumrah, as per PTI.
"So I will always pick us winning the T20 World Cup first."
Award response
Bumrah's reaction to ICC Cricketer of the Year award
On receiving the ICC Cricketer of the Year award, Bumrah said, "It feels really good to get honors from the legends of the game, but I always take things with a pinch of salt."
Despite joining Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in this elite group, Bumrah stays humble and grounded.
"I'm very happy with the honour, but I don't let myself get too high. My feet are on the ground, and I'm really happy with the accolades that I get."
Memorable moment
Bumrah recalls favorite wicket of 2024
Bumrah also revealed his most loved wicket from the last year, which was the yorker he bowled to Ollie Pope during the India vs England Test series.
He called this a special moment as it turned the momentum of the Vizag Test in India's favor.
Bumrah's attention now shifts to his inclusion in the Indian squad for the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in February.
Test achievements
Bumrah's impressive record in Test cricket
Apart from his T20 World Cup exploits, Bumrah also had an exceptional year in Test cricket.
He finished 2024 with 71 wickets from just 13 matches at an incredible average of 14.92.
This was only behind former India captain Kapil Dev's 100 wickets in a year record set back in 1983.
Even though India didn't qualify for the final of the World Test Championship (2023-25), Bumrah's 71 Test wickets helped India finish third.
Twitter Post
BCCI's Twitter post lauding Bumrah for this achievement
🥁 Boom Boom Boomrah 🥁— BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2025
A phenomenal year with the ball calls for the highest honour!@Jaspritbumrah93 is awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 👏👏
Congratulations Jasprit for the ultimate honour!#TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/S4DMcH30mJ