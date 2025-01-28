Jasprit Bumrah crowned ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year
What's the story
India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been named the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year for 2024.
The award puts him in an elite list of Indian cricketers who have won the honor in the past.
The list features cricketing legends like Rahul Dravid (2004), Sachin Tendulkar (2010), Ravichandran Ashwin (2016), and Virat Kohli (2017 and 2018).
Notably, Bumrah has also been crowned the Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024.
Outstanding year
Bumrah's exceptional performance in Test cricket
Bumrah's award-winning year was defined by extraordinary performances in all formats, especially in Test cricket.
The pace merchant delivered one stellar spell after another though India failed to make it to the final of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship.
Although India lost the Test series against Australia, Bumrah was the highest wicket-taker of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Career resurgence
Comeback and record-breaking feats
Bumrah made a sensational return to Test cricket in 2023 after a long lay-off due to a back injury.
He produced a few record-breaking performances in the format, playing a key role in India's home series wins over England and Bangladesh.
Bumrah also played a key role in India's line-up during their tours of South Africa and Australia.
Stellar record
Record-breaking Test performance in 2024
In 2024, Bumrah eclipsed all other bowlers in Test cricket, claiming a staggering 71 wickets from only 13 matches.
This put him far ahead of England's Gus Atkinson, who took 52 wickets in 11 matches.
Despite bowling a grueling 357 overs, Bumrah maintained a phenomenal economy of just under three runs per over.
His average for the year was a mind-boggling 14.92, with his tally featuring a record five five-wicket hauls.
Elite company
Memorable performances and accolades in 2024
Bumrah's incredible achievement of taking 71 wickets in 2024, puts him in the league of Indian bowling legends such as Ravichandran Ashwin, Anil Kumble, and Kapil Dev, who have also taken over 70 wickets in a year.
His sensational run started with India's Test win over South Africa in Cape Town where he took eight wickets in two innings.
He then took 19 wickets in the five-Test home series against England, playing a pivotal role in India's 4-1 series win.
Historic feats
Historic achievements and ICC ranking
Bumrah's best performance came in the high-stakes Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, where he took a mind-boggling 32 wickets from five Tests and was declared Player of the Series.
During this time, he also became the top of the ICC Test Bowling Rankings with a record-breaking rating of 907 points for an Indian bowler.
This broke R Ashwin's record for the highest ICC Test bowling rating for an Indian bowler.
T20 WC
Key role in India's T20 World Cup victory
Bumrah was also instrumental in India's T20 World Cup triumph. He played eight matches and picked 15 wickets at at 8.27.
His economy was a sensational 4.17. No other bowler has taken 10-plus wickets in a T20 WC edition at an economy of under 5.
His phenomenal performance also saw him being awarded the Player of the Tournament.
Meanwhile, only Fazalhaq Farooqi (17) and Arshdeep Singh (17) finished the event with more wickets than Bumrah.
Overall numbers
Bumrah's overall performance in 2024
Bumrah's overall performance in 2024 was defined by his knack for taking wickets consistently.
He finished the year with 86 wickets at an average of 13.76 and a strike rate of 26.97, easily beating other bowlers.
His incredible consistency and knack for taking wickets regularly have put him miles ahead of other bowlers, with a huge gap between him and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, who finished second with 64 scalps across formats.
Information
Bumrah leaves behind these players for the award
Bumrah left behind fellow nominees Travis Head, Joe Root, and Harry Brook to be adjudged the ICC Men's Cricket of the Year. As mentioned, he is the fifth Indian to get this award after Dravid (2004), Tendulkar (2010), Ashwin (2016), and Kohli (2017 and 2018).