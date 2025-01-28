What's the story

India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been named the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year for 2024.

The award puts him in an elite list of Indian cricketers who have won the honor in the past.

The list features cricketing legends like Rahul Dravid (2004), Sachin Tendulkar (2010), Ravichandran Ashwin (2016), and Virat Kohli (2017 and 2018).

Notably, Bumrah has also been crowned the Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024.