What's the story

England have handed Jamie Smith his T20I cap. The star wicketkeeper-batter is making his debut in the 2nd T20I against India at the Chepauk.

With Jacob Bethell being unwell, Smith got a berth in England's playing XI.

Smith has played 16 international matches for England before this (Tests and ODIs).

He is a bright prospect for the Three Lions. Here we decode his stats.