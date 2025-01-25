India vs England: Jamie Smith makes his T20I debut
What's the story
England have handed Jamie Smith his T20I cap. The star wicketkeeper-batter is making his debut in the 2nd T20I against India at the Chepauk.
With Jacob Bethell being unwell, Smith got a berth in England's playing XI.
Smith has played 16 international matches for England before this (Tests and ODIs).
He is a bright prospect for the Three Lions. Here we decode his stats.
Debut
Smith's journey to T20I debut
Smith, 24, had a bright start to his Test career last summer and was picked as one of the two wicket-keeping options for the India tour.
He already has a Test ton to his name. This came after Jos Buttler chose to focus solely on his captaincy role and give up wicket-keeping duties.
Numbers
Smith's international numbers for England
24-year-old Smith has represented England in a total of 9 Test matches. He owns 637 runs at 42.46.
In addition to a ton, he has clobbered four fifties. His strike rate is 72.30, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Smith has also featured in 7 ODI matches, scoring 133 runs with the best of 49.
He averages 22.16 (SR: 93-plus).
Information
Here are his T20 stats
In 85 T20 matches, Smith has clobbered 1,354 runs at 23.75. He owns 7 fifties under his belt. His best score is 87. Smith's strike rate is 137.74.