Jamie Smith set for debut in 2nd T20I against India
What's the story
Jamie Smith is all set to make his T20I debut for England in the second match against India scheduled at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
The development comes as Jacob Bethell, a key player in the side, has been ruled out due to illness.
England trail the five-match T20I series 0-1 after losing the opener in Kolkata.
Career progression
Smith's journey to T20I debut
Smith, 24, has already played 16 matches for England in other formats.
He had a bright start to his Test career last summer and was picked as one of the two wicket-keeping options for the India tour. He already has a Test ton to his name.
This came after Jos Buttler chose to focus solely on his captaincy role and give up wicket-keeping duties.
Team changes
Bethell's illness impacts England's strategy
Bethell's illness has not just kept him away from pre-match training but also from the official team tour photographs.
If his condition continues, either Smith or Phil Salt will accompany Buttler's side on Saturday.
This unforeseen situation has delayed the finalization of England's team for the upcoming match.
Team update
Carse returns to England's attack
In other team news, Brydon Carse is likely to replace Gus Atkinson in the England XI.
Atkinson had a dismal outing at Eden Gardens, scoring just two runs off 13 balls and giving away 38 runs in two overs.
The recall of Carse is one of the confirmed changes for England ahead of their second match against India.
Series
India thrashed England in Kolkata T20I
India hammered England in the 1st T20I at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on January 22.
The Men in Blue successfully chased down 133 after bowling out the Englishmen. Abhishek Sharma led the charge with a blistering half-century.
Earlier, a concerted bowling effort helped India restrict England even though Buttler slammed a solid 68. Varun Chakravarthy took three wickets.