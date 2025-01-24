What's the story

England women's cricket captain, Heather Knight, displayed a rare show of frustration during the second T20I against Australia.

The match was abruptly halted due to rain, with England needing just six runs from five balls under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

This interruption led to a six-run victory for Australia in Canberra.

Knight was seen shaking the hands of Australian skipper Tahlia McGrath. However, she refrained from shaking hands with one of the umpires.

