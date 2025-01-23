Jos Buttler completes 12,000 T20 runs: Decoding his stellar numbers
What's the story
In his first match as captain under coach Brendon McCullum, Jos Buttler has left a huge mark by becoming the second Englishman and seventh player overall to score over 12,000 runs in T20 cricket.
Buttler achieved the feat during the first T20I against India, where he scored a brilliant half-century.
He reached the landmark with his 34th run in the contest before being dismissed for a 44-ball 68.
Here are further details.
Career
Here are Buttler's T20 numbers
One of the finest wicketkeeper-batters in the history of white-ball cricket, Buttler has raced to 12,035 runs in 430 T20 games at an average and strike rate of 35.08 and 145.29, respectively.
The tally includes eight tons and 84 fifties with his best score being 124. 3,457 of these runs have come in T20Is at 36.01.
He has registered 26 fifties besides a ton as the veteran is England's leading run-getter in the format.
Elite club
Buttler joins Hales in elite T20 cricket club
With 13,361 runs, Alex Hales is the only other Englishman to have scored over 12,000 T20 runs.
James Vince (11,489) follows Hales and Buttler but could soon join the exclusive club.
Apart from his phenomenal run tally, Buttler is also one of nine batters in T20s to have hit over 500 sixes (510).
Meanwhile, India's Virat Kohli, WI's Chris Gayle Australia's David Warner, Pakistan's Shoaib Malik, and WI's Kieron Pollard are the other players to have crossed the 12,000-run mark.
Record holder
Buttler's impressive record in T20Is
In T20Is, Buttler is the only England batter to score over 3,000 runs. He is also the sixth-highest run-scorer in T20Is.
In his latest outing against India, he registered his 27th 50-plus score in T20Is and 92nd overall in T20s.
This includes five T20I fifties against India—a record he now shares with Nicholas Pooran for the most by any player.
Summary
How did the first T20I pan out?
England had a horrible start after they were invited to bat, losing Philip Salt and Ben Duckett.
Although England recovered, Indian spinners ignited their collapse. Buttler's single-handed effort took England to 132/10 in 20 overs.
In response, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson added 41 runs before the latter departed. Suryakumar Yadav also departed soon after, but Abhishek's 79 handed India a comfortable seven-wicket win (12.5 overs).