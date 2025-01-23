What's the story

In his first match as captain under coach Brendon McCullum, Jos Buttler has left a huge mark by becoming the second Englishman and seventh player overall to score over 12,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Buttler achieved the feat during the first T20I against India, where he scored a brilliant half-century.

He reached the landmark with his 34th run in the contest before being dismissed for a 44-ball 68.

