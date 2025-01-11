What's the story

Former Indian cricketer, Sanjay Manjrekar, has slammed the country's "icon culture" and "hero worship" in cricket.

He thinks these things make it difficult for the team to cope during transition phases.

This criticism comes as the Indian Cricket Team gears up for a major transition, just like the one it faced back in 2011-12.

Manjrekar's comments come after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's dismal show in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy.