Varun Chakravarthy floors Rajasthan with fifer in VHT: Key stats
What's the story
India's mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was at his best in the pre-quarterfinal clash against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday.
The T20 specialist, has continued to surge in the 50-over format, claiming a five-wicket haul for Tamil Nadu.
His brilliance helped TN bundle out Rajasthan for 267 runs in the pre-quarterfinal match at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.
Chakaravarthy's brilliant figures of 5/52 in nine overs proved to be the turning point.
Game-changer
Chakaravarthy's bowling prowess disrupts Rajasthan's momentum
Rajasthan got off to a shaky start, losing their first wicket early and scoring just 24 runs in the first 10 overs.
However, a second-wicket partnership of 160 between centurion Abhijeet Tomar (111 off 125 balls) and captain Mahipal Lomror (60 off 49 balls) changed the momentum.
At this juncture, Chakaravarthy stepped up to bowl Lomror in the 32nd over, ending his brisk innings and breaking Rajasthan's rhythm.
Match impact
Chakaravarthy's brilliance triggers Rajasthan's collapse
After Lomror's dismissal, Chakaravarthy took the wickets of Deepak Hooda (7) and Tomar in quick succession, leaving Rajasthan at 209/4 by the 36th over.
This sparked a collapse in Rajasthan's innings as they lost their last nine wickets for just 83 runs in 16.1 overs.
Chakaravarthy completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Ajay Singh and Khaleel Ahmed, further solidifying his impact on the match.
Recognition
Chakaravarthy's 'mystery element' earns praise from former cricketer
Notably, Chakaravarthy's performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy comes after former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar praised him.
Speaking on Star Sports, Bangar had said that Chakaravarthy's "mystery element" gives him an edge over Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi for India's upcoming T20I series against England.
"Amongst all three, it is Varun who has probably stood out because he brings that mystery element to him," Bangar had said.
Stats
Highest wicket-taker in 2024/25 VHT
Chakaravarthy started the 2024/25 VHT campaign with a spell of 2/36 against Uttar Pradesh. In his next outing against J&K, he made his presence felt with 2/39.
Versus Vidarbha next, Chakaravarthy managed 1/49. Thereafter, his 5/9 saw TN floor minnows Mizoram.
He picked 3/34 against Chhattisgarh next. And now, he took a fifer against Rajasthan.
Chakaravarthy owns 18 scalps in 2024/25 VHT. As per ESPNcricinfo, he averages 12.16 with his economy rate being 4.36.
He has two five-wicket hauls.
Information
His numbers in List A cricket
Playing his 23rd match in List A cricket, Chakaravarthy has raced to 59 scalps at 13-plus. His economy rate is 4-plus. This was his 4th five-wicket haul in the 50-over format.