What's the story

India's mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was at his best in the pre-quarterfinal clash against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday.

The T20 specialist, has continued to surge in the 50-over format, claiming a five-wicket haul for Tamil Nadu.

His brilliance helped TN bundle out Rajasthan for 267 runs in the pre-quarterfinal match at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Chakaravarthy's brilliant figures of 5/52 in nine overs proved to be the turning point.