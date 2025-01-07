What's the story

Sri Lankan cricket veteran, Angelo Mathews, has voiced his displeasure with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for scheduling only a handful of Test matches for his team this year.

Despite their recent Test success and being potential contenders for the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) final, Sri Lanka's Test schedule remains sparse.

"Absolutely shocking to hear that Sri Lanka is only playing four test matches this entire year including the Australia tests this month @ICC," Mathews wrote on social media.