Angelo Mathews criticizes ICC over Sri Lanka's limited Test schedule
What's the story
Sri Lankan cricket veteran, Angelo Mathews, has voiced his displeasure with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for scheduling only a handful of Test matches for his team this year.
Despite their recent Test success and being potential contenders for the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) final, Sri Lanka's Test schedule remains sparse.
"Absolutely shocking to hear that Sri Lanka is only playing four test matches this entire year including the Australia tests this month @ICC," Mathews wrote on social media.
WTC cycle
Sri Lanka's WTC journey ends with Australia series
Sri Lanka's ongoing WTC cycle will end with a two-match series against Australia at home.
However, the series has lost its relevance as the two WTC finalists have already been determined.
After this, Sri Lanka only has one series lined up in the new cycle for this calendar year, a two-Test match against Bangladesh at home.
Upcoming matches
Future Test series and two-tier WTC speculation
In 2026, Sri Lanka will host three nations in Tests - West Indies (June), India (August), and Pakistan (November). Each of these series will feature just two Test matches.
Mathews's criticism comes amid speculation that ICC is mulling a two-tier system for WTC.
According to Australian newspaper 'The Age,' the matter is scheduled to be discussed between ICC Chairman Jay Shah as well as CA and ECB executives later this month.
Division proposal
Proposed divisions and previous rejections
The proposed two-tier system would see the top seven nations - Australia, England, India, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka - in Division 1.
The rest - Bangladesh, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and Ireland - would be in Division 2.
The idea was previously discussed at the ICC level in 2016. However, it was opposed by several boards, including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Commercial challenges
Test cricket's commercial appeal and WTC arrangement
Over the years, Test cricket has lost its commercial appeal outside the Big Three nations.
Notably, Cricket South Africa openly prioritized its T20 league by trimming its Test calendar.
This strategy - winning short, intense series - paid off for them to reach the 2023-25 final over India, who lost momentum during their five-Test series in Australia 1-3.