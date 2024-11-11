Summarize Simplifying... In short Aakash Chopra, a cricket commentator, has stated that the Champions Trophy's future is uncertain without India's participation due to financial implications.

The tournament, set to return after eight years, has Pakistan as the host, but India's reluctance to play there has led to discussions about moving their matches to the UAE.

The importance of India's role in international cricket events is underscored by these developments. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Aakash Chopra comments on India's non-participation in Champions Trophy (Image source: X/@ICC)

There will be no Champions Trophy without India: Aakash Chopra

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:10 pm Nov 11, 202403:10 pm

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has weighed in on how India's non-participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy could affect the mega tournament. This comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conveyed its decision to not send the Indian team to Pakistan for the event. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has formally communicated the same to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), through an email.

Financial impact

Chopra highlights financial implications of India's non-participation

Chopra has also emphasized on the financial aspect of India not playing in the Champions Trophy. He said on his YouTube channel, "Broadcasters have committed money for the event. But there is always a rider that if ICC cannot ensure India's participation, then the broadcasters will not invest or there will be a financial re-evaluation." He went on to say that without India, the tournament could face monetary issues.

Tournament uncertainty

Chopra asserts Champions Trophy's dependence on India

Chopra also asserted that the future of the Champions Trophy is bleak without India. He said, "I feel it is absolutely certain that there will be no Champions Trophy without India. Every team, including Pakistan, understands this." This statement highlights the importance of India in international cricket events and what it would mean if they pull out from such tournaments.

Hosting rights

PCB chief reiterates hosting rights for Champions Trophy

The Champions Trophy, returning after an eight-year gap, will see the top eight teams from across the globe. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has time and again stressed that if India want to play against Pakistan, they will have to come to their rival's backyard. This statement comes as the tournament's hosting rights for 2025 rest with Pakistan.

Venue suggestion

Chopra suggests UAE as potential venue for India's matches

Chopra hinted at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a possible venue for India's matches. He said, "In all likelihood, India matches will be played in the UAE." The proposal comes as the tournament's scheduling and location continue to be debated after BCCI﻿'s decision against sending their team to Pakistan.