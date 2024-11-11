There will be no Champions Trophy without India: Aakash Chopra
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has weighed in on how India's non-participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy could affect the mega tournament. This comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conveyed its decision to not send the Indian team to Pakistan for the event. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has formally communicated the same to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), through an email.
Chopra highlights financial implications of India's non-participation
Chopra has also emphasized on the financial aspect of India not playing in the Champions Trophy. He said on his YouTube channel, "Broadcasters have committed money for the event. But there is always a rider that if ICC cannot ensure India's participation, then the broadcasters will not invest or there will be a financial re-evaluation." He went on to say that without India, the tournament could face monetary issues.
Chopra asserts Champions Trophy's dependence on India
Chopra also asserted that the future of the Champions Trophy is bleak without India. He said, "I feel it is absolutely certain that there will be no Champions Trophy without India. Every team, including Pakistan, understands this." This statement highlights the importance of India in international cricket events and what it would mean if they pull out from such tournaments.
PCB chief reiterates hosting rights for Champions Trophy
The Champions Trophy, returning after an eight-year gap, will see the top eight teams from across the globe. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has time and again stressed that if India want to play against Pakistan, they will have to come to their rival's backyard. This statement comes as the tournament's hosting rights for 2025 rest with Pakistan.
Chopra suggests UAE as potential venue for India's matches
Chopra hinted at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a possible venue for India's matches. He said, "In all likelihood, India matches will be played in the UAE." The proposal comes as the tournament's scheduling and location continue to be debated after BCCI's decision against sending their team to Pakistan.