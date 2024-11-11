Summarize Simplifying... In short Injuries have sidelined Mushfiqur and Shanto from the upcoming West Indies Tests, leading to a leadership change with Mehidy Hasan Miraz stepping in as captain.

Mushfiqur, Shanto to miss West Indies Tests

What's the story Bangladesh have received a huge blow as Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim have been ruled out of the upcoming away two-Test series against West Indies. The injuries were confirmed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Mushfiqur is suffering from a finger injury while Shanto has sustained a groin strain. This is the first time in 16 years that Bangladesh will enter a Test series without any of their veteran players - Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal or Mushfiqur.

Mushfiqur's injury history and Shanto's condition

Mushfiqur, a veteran of 94 Tests, has been struggling with a shoulder injury since the Pakistan Test series in August. He had picked the finger injury during the first ODI against Afghanistan in Sharjah last week. Meanwhile, Shanto had picked his injury during the second ODI against Afghanistan. A BCB statement confirmed he will also miss the third and final ODI against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Monday.

Shanto's injury requires rest and rehabilitation

BCB senior physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury said, "We have received the team physio's report and the scan report, which has confirmed a Grade II strain on his left groin." He added this will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. Shanto will return home from the UAE for his recovery process. The BCB is yet to announce a replacement for Shanto in the upcoming series against West Indies, starting on November 22.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz to lead Bangladesh in Shanto's absence

In the wake of Shanto's injury, the BCB has announced that Mehidy Hasan Miraz will replace him as captain for the upcoming series. The squad has also undergone some changes as Khaled Ahmed and Nayeem Hasan have been dropped, while Litton Das returns after missing the second Test against South Africa in Chattogram and three ODIs against Afghanistan due to illness. The team now boasts a strong pace attack with Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, and Nahid Rana.

Uncapped spinner Hasan Murad joins Bangladesh's spin department

Bangladesh's spin department for the series will feature uncapped left-arm spinner Hasan Murad, vice-captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Taijul Islam. The team still depends on their regular top-order batters Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, and Zakir Hasan. With Mushfiqur missing out, his role could be taken by either Jaker Ali or Mahidul Islam Ankon. Litton is likely to return as wicketkeeper and bat at No. 7.

Here is the revised squad

Bangladesh Test squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Litton Das (wk), Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad.