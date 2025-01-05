Babar Azam surpasses 2,000 away runs in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
Babar Azam has attained a new milestone in Test cricket. The star Pakistan cricket team stalwart has surpassed 2,000 runs in away Test matches (home of opposition).
He got to the landmark with his 8th run in Pakistan's 2nd innings during the 2nd Test against South Africa at Newlands.
In Pakistan's first innings, Babar scored 58 after South Africa posted a mammoth 615.
Information
Babar gets past 2,000 away runs in his 60th inning
As per ESPNcricinfo, Babar has surpassed the 2,000-run mark in what is his 33rd away Test (60 innings). Currently, he averages 37-plus in these matches. He has two tons and 17 fifties.
Warrior
Babar scored 58 in Pakistan's 1st innings
Babar, who has been forced to open for Pakistan in this Test, scored his 28th fifty in Pakistan's score of 194 in their 1st innings.
Pakistan had Saim Ayub ruled out of the match with an injury, forcing them to field 10 batters.
Babar and Mohammad Rizwan added 98 runs for the 4th wicket.
Babar's 58 came from 127 balls. He hit 7 fours.
Information
Pakistan made to follow on
After SA's mammoth score of 615, Pakistan couldn't even get past 200, faltering with a man down on 194. They were asked to bat again by SA skipper Temba Bavuma. Babar and Shan Masood have added 50-plus runs, following on.