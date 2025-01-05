What's the story

Babar Azam has attained a new milestone in Test cricket. The star Pakistan cricket team stalwart has surpassed 2,000 runs in away Test matches (home of opposition).

He got to the landmark with his 8th run in Pakistan's 2nd innings during the 2nd Test against South Africa at Newlands.

In Pakistan's first innings, Babar scored 58 after South Africa posted a mammoth 615.