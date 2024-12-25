Shan Masood will now open the batting with Saim Ayub (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan announce playing XI for Boxing Day Test: Details here

What's the story Pakistan have announced their playing XI for the first Test against South Africa, which will start on December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The team will be strengthened by the return of veteran fast bowler Mohammad Abbas, who last played a Test in August 2021 against West Indies. The 34-year-old pacer has an impressive record of 90 wickets from his 25 Tests to date.

Shafique dropped, Masood and Ayub to open batting

In a surprising move, Pakistan have decided to drop Abdullah Shafique from the lineup. Despite scoring 132 runs in the Test series against England last October, Shafique's recent performance in the ODIs against South Africa was disappointing. Shan Masood will now open the batting with Saim Ayub, who recently scored two centuries in the ODI series against South Africa.

Babar Azam returns to No. 3, Shahzad makes comeback

Babar Azam will return to batting at No.3, a position he last batted at in December 2022 against England in Multan. The 30-year-old, who recently scored back-to-back half-centuries against South Africa, is closing in on 4,000 Test runs. Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad also returns after missing out on the Test series against England due to an injury during the Bangladesh series.

Pakistan's bowling department and middle order

Shahzad will be accompanied by Aamer Jamal, Abbas, and Naseem Shah in the pace attack for the upcoming Test. Salman Agha has been appointed as the only spin-bowling option. The middle order consists of Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, and Kamran Ghulam. Ghulam, who made his Test debut in Azam's absence during the England series, has somehow managed to keep his spot in the team.

Pakistan's track record in South Africa

Historically, Pakistan haven't fared well in South Africa, having lost 12 out of 15 Tests, with only two wins. They have never won a Boxing Day Test in South Africa, having lost both in 2002 and 2018. However, they come into this series on a high, having recently won a 2-1 series at home against England and clean swept the Proteas in the ODI series.

