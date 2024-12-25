Decoding Atletico Madrid's 12-match winning run in all competitions: Stats
Atletico Madrid are on a defiant run of form, having won 12 successive matches in all competitions. Diego Simeone's men had last suffered a defeat against Real Betis in La Liga back on October 27. Since then, the side has been in top gear, bossing the show with all-round exploits on offer. Atletico's latest win came against Barcelona last weekend. We decode the stats.
Atletico have 12 successive wins under their belt
Vic 0-2 Atletico (Copa del Rey) Atletico 2-0 Las Palmas (La Liga) PSG 1-2 Atletico (Champions League) Mallorca 0-1 Atletico (La Liga) Atletico 2-1 Alaves (La Liga) Sparta Praha 0-6 Atletico (Champions League) Valladolid 0-5 Atletico (La Liga) Cacareno 1-3 Atletico (Copa del Rey) Atletico 4-3 Sevilla (La Liga) Atletico 3-1 Bratislava (Champions League) Atletico 1-0 Getafe (La Liga) Barcelona 1-2 Atletico (La Liga)
33 goals and six clean sheets during this run
In this run, Atletico have scored a staggering 33 goals. They have kept six clean sheets in addition to conceding just eight goals. Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez have scored 7 goals each in this run of 12 consecutive wins.
Atletico top La Liga 2024/25 standings
Atletico top the 2024/25 edition of La Liga with 41 points from 18 matches. They have 12 wins, five draws and a solitary defeat. Atletico are ahead of Real Madrid (40 points) and Barcelona (39). However, Hansi Flick's Barca have played a game more than the Madrid clubs. Atletico have conceded the fewest goals in La Liga (12) in addition to scoring 33 times.
Atletico are 11th in the Champions League
Three successive wins in the Champions League have resulted in Atletico's rise to 11th in the 36-team table. They own four wins and two defeats from six matches. Atletico could finish in the top 8 if they win their remaining two league-stage games.
Atletico's top scorers this season
Alvarez leads the show in terms of scoring the most goals for Simeone's side this season (12). Five of his goals have come in La Liga with four in the Champions League and three in Copa del Rey. Veteran Griezmann has 11 goals with a staggering 7 of them coming in La Liga. Alexander Sorloth owns 8 goals (all of them in La Liga).