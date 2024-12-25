Summarize Simplifying... In short Atletico Madrid is on a hot streak with a 12-match winning run across all competitions, netting 33 goals and maintaining six clean sheets.

The team leads the 2025 La Liga standings with 41 points from 18 matches, and is 11th in the Champions League.

Key players include Julian Alvarez, the top scorer with 12 goals this season, and Antoine Griezmann, who has contributed 11 goals. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Diego Simeone's men had last suffered a defeat against Real Betis (Image Source: X/@atletienglish)

Decoding Atletico Madrid's 12-match winning run in all competitions: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:34 pm Dec 25, 202407:34 pm

What's the story Atletico Madrid are on a defiant run of form, having won 12 successive matches in all competitions. Diego Simeone's men had last suffered a defeat against Real Betis in La Liga back on October 27. Since then, the side has been in top gear, bossing the show with all-round exploits on offer. Atletico's latest win came against Barcelona last weekend. We decode the stats.

Wins

Atletico have 12 successive wins under their belt

Vic 0-2 Atletico (Copa del Rey) Atletico 2-0 Las Palmas (La Liga) PSG 1-2 Atletico (Champions League) Mallorca 0-1 Atletico (La Liga) Atletico 2-1 Alaves (La Liga) Sparta Praha 0-6 Atletico (Champions League) Valladolid 0-5 Atletico (La Liga) Cacareno 1-3 Atletico (Copa del Rey) Atletico 4-3 Sevilla (La Liga) Atletico 3-1 Bratislava (Champions League) Atletico 1-0 Getafe (La Liga) Barcelona 1-2 Atletico (La Liga)

Information

33 goals and six clean sheets during this run

In this run, Atletico have scored a staggering 33 goals. They have kept six clean sheets in addition to conceding just eight goals. Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez have scored 7 goals each in this run of 12 consecutive wins.

La Liga

Atletico top La Liga 2024/25 standings

Atletico top the 2024/25 edition of La Liga with 41 points from 18 matches. They have 12 wins, five draws and a solitary defeat. Atletico are ahead of Real Madrid (40 points) and Barcelona (39). However, Hansi Flick's Barca have played a game more than the Madrid clubs. Atletico have conceded the fewest goals in La Liga (12) in addition to scoring 33 times.

Information

Atletico are 11th in the Champions League

Three successive wins in the Champions League have resulted in Atletico's rise to 11th in the 36-team table. They own four wins and two defeats from six matches. Atletico could finish in the top 8 if they win their remaining two league-stage games.

Players

Atletico's top scorers this season

Alvarez leads the show in terms of scoring the most goals for Simeone's side this season (12). Five of his goals have come in La Liga with four in the Champions League and three in Copa del Rey. Veteran Griezmann has 11 goals with a staggering 7 of them coming in La Liga. Alexander Sorloth owns 8 goals (all of them in La Liga).