Chhetri scored a hat-trick against Kerala Blasters

Sunil Chhetri sets new ISL record with hat-trick at 40

By Rajdeep Saha 10:55 pm Dec 07, 202410:55 pm

What's the story Bengaluru FC's star player Sunil Chhetri has created a new record in the Indian Super League (ISL) by becoming the oldest player to score a hat-trick. The 40-year-old accomplished the feat during his team's 4-2 win against Kerala Blasters on Saturday. He broke the previous record of Nigerian Bartholomew Ogbeche who scored a hat-trick at 38 years of age for Hyderabad FC. Here's more.

Record match

Chhetri's 3rd ISL hat-trick matches Hume's record

Chhetri's latest hat-trick is his third in the ISL, bringing him on par with Canada's Ian Hume. The previous two hat-tricks were scored by him for Mumbai City FC in 2015 and Bengaluru FC in 2018. However, Ogbeche still holds the record for most hat-tricks in the league with four under his belt.

Season performance

Chhetri's impressive performance boosts Bengaluru FC

Despite having retired from international football earlier this year, Chhetri continues to dazzle in the ISL. He has scored eight goals in 11 matches for Bengaluru FC this season, putting him third on the league's scoring charts. His brilliant performance was instrumental in propelling Bengaluru back to the top of the ISL points table after their win over Kerala Blasters.

Information

Bengaluru top ISL standings

Bengaluru have played 11 matches this season in the ISL and are atop the pile with 23 points. They own 7 wins, two draws and two defeats. Bengaluru have scored 21 goals, allowing in 13. Their goal difference is +8.