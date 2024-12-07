Manchester City drop points in 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace
Manchester City twice came from behind to draw with Crystal Palace in matchweek 15 of the Premier League 2024-25 season. City's poor run of form continued as they have one win in nine games now across competitions. City had beaten Nottingham Forest in the midweek but failed to stitch another victory with an improved Palace doing well at Selhurst Park.
A 2-2 draw on offer
Oliver Glasner Palace led after just four minutes when Will Hughes picked out wing-back Daniel Munoz, who made no mistake. The hosts had chances to extend their lead before Erling Haaland scored from Matheus Nunes' cross to level. In the 2nd half, Hughes' corner was headed in by Maxence Lacroix. Rico Lewis made it 2-2 after scoring from the edge of the box.
Lewis gets sent off for Man City
Lewis' goal arrived in the 68th minute and the visitors knew there was time for them to go ahead and score another. However, the youngster was sent off after getting a second yellow card for a foul on Trevoh Chalobah.
Match stats and points table
Both sides had 12 attempts each with Palace clocking three shots on target compared to City's four. City owned 32 touches in the opposition box to the hosts' 15. City also dominated ball possession (69%). After 15 matches, Pep Guardiola's side is placed 4th (W8 D3 L4). They own 27 points. Palace are unbeaten in four Premier League games. They are 16th (13 points).
Haaland is involved in 90 Premier League goals
Haaland has raced to 13 Premier League goals this season (A1). In 81 Premier League appearances, he now owns 76 goals. Haaland is involved in 90 Premier League goals (A14).
A unique record for Lewis
As per Squawka, Lewis became just the second City player to score and be sent off in a Premier League game under Guardiola after Raheem Sterling versus Bournemouth in 2017. Meanwhile, all three of this Premier League goals have now come against Palace.