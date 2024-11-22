Summarize Simplifying... In short New Manchester United head coach, Ruben Amorim, is confident about turning the club's fortunes around despite acknowledging the challenges ahead.

Amorim signed a two-and-a-half-year contract (Image Source: X/@ManUtd)

Ruben Amorim expresses confidence in reviving Manchester United's fortunes

By Rajdeep Saha 08:29 pm Nov 22, 202408:29 pm

What's the story Ruben Amorim, the new head coach of Manchester United, has said he is the "right man" for the club. The 39-year-old Portuguese tactician recently signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Red Devils. He succeeded Erik ten Hag, who was sacked in October. Despite United's 13th position in the Premier League table, Amorim is optimistic about improving their standing. Amorim spoke for the first time in a press conference following his arrival from Sporting.

Strategic approach

Amorim's vision for Manchester United

Amorim also acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead at Old Trafford during his inaugural news conference as head coach. He stressed the need for time to implement his strategies and turn around the club's fortunes. "I'm a little bit of a dreamer and I believe in myself and I believe in the club," he said, highlighting his shared vision with Manchester United.

Team trust

Amorim's faith in his team

Despite others' skepticism, Amorim had unwavering faith in his team. "I truly believe in the players, I know you don't believe a lot but I do. I want to try new things. You guys don't think it's possible, I do," he said. He further asserted his belief that he is the right person for this challenging role at Manchester United.

Physical improvement

Amorim's plan to enhance team's physicality

Amorim also spoke about his plans for the team's development. He emphasized on the need for Manchester United to win games and admitted the league is tough. "We need a lot of time because it's a tough league, we have to improve a lot to try to win the title," he said. He further emphasized on improving the physical aspect of his team but did not mention a timeline for the change.

Information

Manchester United face Ipswich on Sunday

Amorim's side travels to Ipswich Town for a crucial Premier League clash on Sunday. United are 13th with 15 points under their belt (W4 D3 L4). Ipswich are placed 17th with 8 points collected (W1 D5 L5).

