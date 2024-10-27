Summarize Simplifying... In short Chelsea's dynamic duo, Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson, have been instrumental in the team's success since joining in 2023.

Palmer has contributed to 52 goals in 56 appearances, with 32 goals and 20 assists.

Meanwhile, Jackson has netted 23 goals and provided nine assists in 54 games.

Their consistent performances have made them top players in the Premier League, helping Chelsea secure victories. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Chelsea won 2-1 against Newcastle (Image Source: X/@chelseaFC)

Decoding the stats of Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson

By Rajdeep Saha 10:54 pm Oct 27, 202410:54 pm

What's the story Chelsea registered a 2-1 home win against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday, taking another step forward under coach Enzo Maresca. The victory was sealed by Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer's goals. Jackson opened the scoring spree in the 18th minute, finishing off a quick counter-attack led by Palmer and Pedro Neto. Newcastle leveled the score against the run of play when Alexander Isak converted a cross. Palmer scored the winner in the 47th minute.

Palmer and Jackson are Chelsea's best players

Both Palmer and Jackson joined Chelsea in the summer of 2023 and have been the Blues' best signings. Moreover, their consistency make them top players among Premier League clubs at the moment. Both players have maintained their form since last season and helped Chelsea win on Sunday.

Palmer

Palmer is involved in 52 goals for Chelsea

Chelsea's Palmer clocked 25 goals and made 15 assists in 45 appearances during his first season for the Blues in 2023-24. He was involved in 33 goals Premier League goals. He scored 22 goals and made 11 assists from 33 league appearances. And now, with his five assists and seven goals this season, he is involved in 52 goals for the Blues. In 56 appearances across competitions, he owns 32 goals and 20 assists.

Jackson

Jackson has fired 23 goals and nine assists for Chelsea

In nine Premier League matches this season, Chelsea striker Jackson owns six goals and three assists. Last season, the forward managed 14 Premier League goals and five assists from 35 matches. His overall count in the Premier League reads 20 goals and 8 assists from 44 appearances. Overall, Jackson has managed 23 goals and nine assists for the club in 54 games across competitions.