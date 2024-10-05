Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester City staged a thrilling comeback to defeat Fulham 3-2, with Kovacic scoring twice and Doku sealing the victory.

This win extends City's unbeaten streak to 30 Premier League matches and a record 50 home games.

Manchester City defeated Fulham 3-2

Manchester City stage comeback to defeat Fulham 3-2: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:05 pm Oct 05, 202410:05 pm

What's the story Manchester City displayed a remarkable comeback to secure a 3-2 victory against Fulham at the Etihad Stadium. This win keeps them hot on the heels of Premier League leaders, Liverpool. Fulham took an early lead, thanks to a skillful back-flick from Raul Jimenez to Andreas Pereira. Pereira then outsmarted Manuel Akanji and scored past Ederson. Goals in either halves from former Chelsea midfielder, Mateo Kovacic, saw Man City go ahead. Jeremy Doku made it 3-1 before Fulham scored another.

Game changer

Kovacic's equalizer turns the tide for Manchester City

The tide turned in favor of Manchester City when Kovacic scored an equalizer. This crucial goal came after Adama Traore missed a significant opportunity to double Fulham's lead. Ilkay Gundogan's corner deflected off Traore and landed perfectly for Kovacic, who skillfully sent the ball into the net via a Joachim Andersen deflection. This marked the beginning of City's comeback in the match.

Lead secured

Kovacic's 2nd goal puts City in the lead

Just two minutes into the second half, Kovacic scored his second goal of the match, putting Manchester City in the lead. Fulham's defense showed too much respect to Kovacic on the edge of their box, allowing him to expertly place a shot inside Bernd Leno's right-hand post. This goal further solidified City's position and increased their chances of securing a win against Fulham.

Victory sealed

Doku's strike secures victory for Manchester City

Jeremy Doku, who came on as a second-half substitute, secured the victory for Manchester City with a spectacular strike. He sent a swirling shot into the top-right corner, ensuring City's dominance in the match. Despite Rodrigo Muniz scoring late in the game to reduce Fulham's deficit, it wasn't enough to change the outcome of the match. The final score stood at 3-2 in favor of Manchester City.

Run

Man City are 30 matches unbeaten in Premier League

Man City are unbeaten in 26 Premier League matches so far in 2024 with this victory. Overall, they are also unbeaten in 30 Premier League games. Before this, they drew 1-1 versus Newcastle last weekend. Pep Guardiola's side owns 17 points from seven matches (W5, D2) and are placed second in the table. On the other hand, Marco Silva's Fulham are sixth (W3 D2 L2).

Information

Here are the match stats

Man City made 20 attempts with 7 shots on target. Fulham managed four shots on target from 11 attempts. The hosts had 59% ball possession and a 90% pass accuracy from 626 passes.

Records

Massive records for Pep Guardiola's Man City

As per Opta, Manchester City are now unbeaten in 50 home games in all competitions (W41 D9). They are the fourth top-flight English club to go 50-plus matches unbeaten at home after Liverpool, Chelsea and Sunderland. Man City's 30-game unbeaten run in the Premier League sees them equal their previous record. They did so in January 2018. Man City have avoided defeat in each of their last 11 Premier League matches in which they have trailed.