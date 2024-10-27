Summarize Simplifying... In short Bukayo Saka, at just 23 years and 52 days old, has become the youngest player to score 50 Premier League goals for Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka completes 50 Premier League goals for Arsenal

By Rajdeep Saha 10:29 pm Oct 27, 202410:29 pm

What's the story Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has completed 50 goals in the Premier League from what is his 178th appearance. Saka attained the milestone versus Liverpool at home in matchweek 9 of the Premier League 2024-25 season on Sunday. He scored in the 9th minute of the contest to put Arsenal ahead against the Reds. Saka has been in solid form this season.

Youngest player to score 50 Premier League goals for Arsenal

As per Squawka, Saka is the youngest ever player to score 50 Premier League goals for Arsenal. He achieved the mark at the age of 23 years and 52 days.

50 goals and 42 assists for the Englishman

In 178 Premier League games, Saka has scored 50 goals in addition to making 42 assists. He has been involved in 92 league goals for the club since his debut in 2018-19. In the ongoing season, he has managed three goals and 7 assists.

