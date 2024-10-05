Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite questioning Napoli's top position in Serie A, manager Antonio Conte acknowledged the team's growth and resilience.

In their recent match against Como, Napoli showcased their dominance with goals from Scott McTominay, Romelu Lukaku, and David Neres.

Conte also praised the home crowd's impact and the team's adaptability, with Lukaku and McTominay setting new records.

Napoli are four points clear of Juventus

Antonio Conte questions Napoli's top position in Serie A

By Rajdeep Saha 02:05 pm Oct 05, 202402:05 pm

What's the story Antonio Conte, the manager of Napoli, has expressed uncertainty about his team's current top position in Serie A. This comes despite a convincing victory over Como on Friday. Following an unexpected loss to Hellas Verona in their first league match, Napoli have remained undefeated and is now four points ahead of Juventus after a 3-1 home win against Cesc Fabregas's side. Here's what Conte stated as Napoli are topping Serie A.

Team evolution

Conte reflects on team's growth and adaptability

In a conversation with DAZN, Conte stated, "I don't know if this is currently a Napoli that deserves to be in first place in the standings, but we are first and that is a fact." He further added, "If someone had told me this three months ago, it would have been difficult to believe." The manager also highlighted the team's growth in temperament and adaptability.

Match highlights

Napoli's dominant performance against Como

Napoli demonstrated their dominance in the match against Como, with Scott McTominay scoring just 25 seconds into the game. Second-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and David Neres secured a commanding victory for the team. Conte praised the team's performance, stating "We started well in the first half, scoring a great goal, the result of our hard work." He also acknowledged tactical changes made during halftime that further solidified their lead.

Crowd impact

Conte praises home crowd and team's resilience

Conte also lauded the home crowd for creating a unique atmosphere at the Maradona. He emphasized that playing in Naples with a full stadium allows players to truly experience the crowd's emotions. Despite acknowledging some mistakes made during the game, he praised his team's resilience and improvement in the second half of the match against Como.

Records

Lukaku and McTominay shine

As per Opta, Lukaku is the player who has been involved in the most goals in his first five appearances for Napoli in Serie A since the Italian top-flight returned to 20 teams (since 2004/05): six - three goals and three assists. McTominay's goal (26') is the 3rd fastest scored by Napoli since the start of a Serie A match in the three points for a win era.