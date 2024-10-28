Liverpool held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw (Image Source: X/@premierleague)

Liverpool hold Arsenal 2-2 in crunch Premier League contest: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:14 am Oct 28, 202412:14 am

What's the story Liverpool held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in matchweek 9 of the Premier League 2024-25 season on Sunday. Hosts Arsenal went ahead through Bukayo Saka in the 9th minute. However, Virgil van Dijk made it 1-1 in the 18th minute. Just ahead of half-time, Mikel Merino scored his maiden Arsenal goal. Mohamed Salah's 81st-minute equalizer made sure the points were shared. Here's more.

1st half

Three goals scored in the 1st half

A superb ball from Ben White caught the Reds and Saka timed his run well and then showed composure to cut inside the full-back and score. Luis Diaz turned provider after making a movement toward the near post and flicking the ball for van Dijk to nod over the line. Declan Rice's free-kick was converted to a goal by Merino in the 43rd minute.

Information

Salah makes it 2-2

Arsenal saw Liverpool seize the momentum after the break. It was Salah, who finally scored with a left-footed finish. A wonderful pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold to Darwin Nunez saw the latter square the ball for Salah, who slotted home.

Salah

219 goals and 94 assists for Salah in Liverpool colors

Salah has raced to 219 goals from 362 matches (A94). In 259 Premier League games for the club, Salah has managed 161 goals and 73 assists. In 13 matches across competitions this season, Salah owns 8 goals and 7 assists to take his goals involvement to 15.

Saka

Saka completes 50 Premier League goals for Arsenal

Saka completed 50 goals in the Premier League from what was his 178th appearance. As per Squawka, Saka is the youngest ever player to score 50 Premier League goals for Arsenal. He achieved the mark at the age of 23 years and 52 days. In 178 Premier League games, Saka has scored 50 goals in addition to making 42 assists.

Players

Key numbers for players involved in the goals

In 71 Premier League games, Nunez has raced to 12 assists, including his first this season. Diaz made his 12th Premier League assist from 76 appearances, including two this season. Former Southampton defender, van Dijk, made his 273rd Premier League appearance. He scored his 23rd goal. Rice made his 250th Premier League appearance. He now owns 17 goals and 19 assists.

Information

Here are the match stats

Both teams clocked nine attempts each with hosts Arsenal having three shots on target to their opponent's four. Arsenal had 33 touches in the opposition box with Liverpool managing 26. The Reds had 56% ball possession. Liverpool completed 117 final third passes.